B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 93 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $561,313,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $550.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

