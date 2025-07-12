IFC Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

EME stock opened at $554.51 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $556.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $487.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

