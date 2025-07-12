Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,262,000 after buying an additional 1,008,462 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after buying an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

