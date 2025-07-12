Allworth Financial LP Has $3.52 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,587,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $196.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,545 shares of company stock worth $1,590,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

