Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,709 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

