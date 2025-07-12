B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $17.89 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,934,000 after acquiring an additional 118,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

