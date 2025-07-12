Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $43.19 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

