64,547 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after buying an additional 908,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

