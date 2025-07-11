Michael J. O’neil Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $12,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $116,717.70. This represents a 11.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of KYN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
