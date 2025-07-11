Michael J. O’neil Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $12,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $116,717.70. This represents a 11.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KYN opened at $12.43 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 212,871 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

