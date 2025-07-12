Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $243,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

