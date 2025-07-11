Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NSA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.