B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group raised its position in Home Depot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 7,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $370.15 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.57.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

