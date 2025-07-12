Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $554.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.