iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 11.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $196.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

