Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $112,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

