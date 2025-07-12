Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6%

INTC stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

