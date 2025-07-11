SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Holdings Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after buying an additional 142,354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.