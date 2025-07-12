IFC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.42 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

