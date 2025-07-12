Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VBK opened at $279.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

