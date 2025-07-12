Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 18 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KLA by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.33.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $924.58 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $932.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

