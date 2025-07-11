Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.60 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

