Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 19,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,904,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $216,933,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $281.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

