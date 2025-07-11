iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $65.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

