Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 172,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 865,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.02).

Verici Dx Trading Down 11.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

