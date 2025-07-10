Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.60). Approximately 377,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 544,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.54).

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £74.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.89.

About Distribution Finance Capital

(Get Free Report)

DF Capital was founded in 2016 to support the working capital needs of manufacturers and UK dealers. Today, having received full authorisation as a bank in September 2020, we work with over 90 manufacturers and over 1,250 dealers in the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors. In 2023, we provided over £1.2bn of distribution and inventory finance across these sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.