Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31,239.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,644,000 after buying an additional 1,302,061 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,630,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $312.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.56. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $314.68. The firm has a market cap of $383.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

