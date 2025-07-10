The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

