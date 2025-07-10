JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.62.

UTHR opened at $300.56 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $3,142,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,739. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

