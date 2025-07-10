Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,379 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $120,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,612,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

RACE opened at $490.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.24 and its 200 day moving average is $456.79.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

