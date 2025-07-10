Rogco LP Purchases 254 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $2,443,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $556.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.52. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $557.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

