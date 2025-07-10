Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.55 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.