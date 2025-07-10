Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Acquired by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 265.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

SILA stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

