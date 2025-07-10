RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 2,374,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,417% from the average daily volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

