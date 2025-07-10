Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

