Pineridge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.