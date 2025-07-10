Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,913 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 506,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 225,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Graver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 93,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 105,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.