FY2027 EPS Estimates for Labcorp Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Labcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.91. The consensus estimate for Labcorp’s current full-year earnings is $16.01 per share.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Labcorp stock opened at $254.60 on Thursday. Labcorp has a 52 week low of $198.96 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,879.84. This trade represents a 45.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,990. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

