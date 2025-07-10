Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 414.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,040,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after purchasing an additional 838,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
