Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) rose 31% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,189,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Westhaven Gold Trading Down 8.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Microsoft Keeps Showing Up in Congressional Portfolios
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Enovix Shares Hit 6-Month High; Long-Term Highs to Follow
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.