Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) rose 31% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,189,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 8.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

