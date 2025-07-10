Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

