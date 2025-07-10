Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $302.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.71. The company has a market capitalization of $274.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

