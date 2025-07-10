Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $132.29 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

