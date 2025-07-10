RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $146.40 on Thursday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.42 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.