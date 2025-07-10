DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Allstate worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4%

ALL opened at $194.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.04 and a twelve month high of $213.18.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

