Rogco LP Buys 445 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Rogco LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.81 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.679 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

