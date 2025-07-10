Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires 360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

