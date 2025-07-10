Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $258.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.79.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $238.72 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.31. The company has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.