Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $478.96 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

