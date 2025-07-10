What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Sanofi Q1 Earnings?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

