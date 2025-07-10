MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cintas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.